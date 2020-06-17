Why caravan park could remain closed for ‘many months’

THE Scarness Caravan Park will remain shut for many months to come.

The park will be empty while underground electrical cabling at the site is replaced.

Fraser Coast Regional Council director of organisational services Keith Parsons said testing carried out following recent repair work on a damaged power pole had identified the need for the cabling to be replaced throughout the entire site as soon as possible.

"The council had already begun master planning for the four beachfront tourist caravan parks we own with works programmed for the Scarness Caravan Park in the 2020/21 financial year," he said.

"A report is being prepared for next week's council meeting to consider the best path forward, which may include fast tracking the master plan and bringing forward a multimillion-dollar upgrade of the Scarness Caravan Park."

Mr Parsons apologised for any inconvenience and said the council would be in touch with anyone who had bookings in coming months to offer a full refund.

"The Scarness Caravan Park is very popular as it is a magnificent location right on the Esplanade overlooking the ocean, and we know there will be a lot of people disappointed that it needs to close while this work is done," he said.

"Where possible we will seek to accommodate the bookings at our other caravan parks located at Pialba, Torquay and Burrum Heads.

"This work is necessary to ensure the Scarness Caravan Park is safe and has modern facilities that cater for the needs of tourists coming to stay and holiday on the Fraser Coast.

"The electrical work and potential future upgrades will require the Scarness Caravan Park to be closed for many months and that will mean reduced income for the council, but safety comes first."

This isn't the first time there have been power problems at a council owned caravan park.

In June 2018 guests staying at Beachside Caravan Park told the Chronicle they experienced constant electricity issues.

Electricians spent two days working on an intermittent fault at the caravan park and visitors were relocated from the affected section of the park.