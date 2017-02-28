Why council won't say how much water is in Lenthall Dam

The spokesman said reporting dam levels could create “a false sense of security as people think there’s plenty of water”.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has refused to release the water levels of Lenthall Dam, despite enforcing level two water restrictions from Wednesday, March 1.

When the Chronicle asked for the current water levels of Lenthall Dam, one of the main water sources for the Fraser Coast, a council media spokesman said through email dam levels were not something they wanted to report and would like to concentrate their focus on the "conserving water message".

The spokesman said reporting dam levels could create "a false sense of security as people think there's plenty of water".

The council recommended the Chronicle focus on the region moving to level two restrictions, something the Chronicle has been doing since February 22 after the Fraser Coast Regional Council announced the new restrictions.

