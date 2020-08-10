Why crisis has Coast residents grabbing a needle and thread

Morgan Sewing and Embroidery Centre owner Phillip Munson displays masks and sewing machines available now. Photo: Stuart Fast

"IT'S like Christmas sales," Hervey Bay business owner Phillip Munson says.

For the Morgan Sewing and Embroidery Centre owner, the spike in demand for face masks has business booming.

"Masks are a big thing now, a lot of my customers are making masks," he said.

Demand for masks has been so great, material such as elastic is being stretched thin, he said.

Mr Munson said sales at his Torquay store dropped at the start of the crisis but then accelerated as restrictions forced people indoors.

He said business has been going strong for three months with no signs of stopping.

"It's very positive … not record breaking, but doing very well," he said.

Mr Munson said his store had sold out of refurbished second hand sewing machines and new machines had been selling "flat out."

He said people were buying sewing machines as they allowed people to go back to the basics of the craft - creating and repairing garments.

Mr Munson noted one positive of the uptake of sewing and people making their own clothes was it meant less reliance on overseas manufacturing.