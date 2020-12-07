Menu
Scarness beach front at dusk
Why dep’t is investigating death of sea creatures on Bay beach

Carlie Walker
7th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
AN INVESTIGATION into a possible algal bloom has been launched after dead marine life was discovered on Scarness Beach.

Queensland Environment staff are looking into the incident at Hervey Bay.

Several people called the department’s hotline on Sunday after discovering dead marine life on Scarness Beach.

This included fish such as flounder, sea snakes and crustaceans.

Samples have been collected and initial observations found no evidence to suggest it was caused by anything other than trichodesmium, a type of algae, which at times can be harmful to marine life.

Large quantities can accumulate along the beach in strong winds.

Although this can be distressing to come across, it is a common occurrence in Queensland at this time of year.

