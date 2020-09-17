Why Divine Dunny team’s flush with cash

THE committee working to transform a tired toilet block into a tourism drawcard has been given a big boost.

Maryborough City Progress Association's Divine Dunnies dream is one step closer to becoming a reality thanks to generous support from Fraser Coast Councillors.

Divine Dunnies chairwoman Nancy Bates said the project originated when a few Maryborough residents noticed city hall's public toilets were not as 'flash' as they could be.

She talked to Councillor Daniel Sanderson about the project during over Christmas 2019 to create the finest toilets in Australia and attract tourists to Maryborough.

"When COVID came along, money became very short," Mrs Bates said.

"It was suggested we see which councillors had money left in their discretionary funds, where they allocate the money personally."

It was a success with Cr Sanderson contributing $32,000 and Councillor Phil Truscott contributing $11,000.

"This is something very different, but I think its something our community will embrace," Cr Sanderson said.

"This will only add to our great city and I am very honoured to help."

Some inspiration for a fancier toilet.

Cr Truscott said he was delighted to find the Divine Dunnies committee had seen the need and had approached it as a community project to create one of most attractive public toilet precincts in Australia.

Councillors David Lee, Paul Truscott, Denis Chapman and Zane O'Keefe also contributed to the project.

The committee has raised $53,500 but more is still needed.

Mrs Bates said Divine Dunnies would launch a fund raising campaign to raise another $25,000 to go towards the project.

"We have even had some donations coming in before we have opened the campaign so we are hoping for a good response after we launch the public campaign," she said.

""I think the humorous aspect of this has been welcome in what are quite unsettled times. The wee puns that have been flushed out have been fun."