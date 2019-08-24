Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Robert Downey Jr. has revealed he was once arrested at Disneyland. Picture: AFP Photo/Valerie Macon
Actor Robert Downey Jr. has revealed he was once arrested at Disneyland. Picture: AFP Photo/Valerie Macon
Celebrity

Why Downey Jr was arrested at Disneyland

by Decider
24th Aug 2019 11:56 AM

ROBERT Downey Jr.'s first trip to Disneyland was anything but magical.

The Iron Man star was recently named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, but before he could accept the honour, he decided to come clean about his first visit to the California park.

According to Variety, Downey revealed during his acceptance speech that he was once busted for "smoking pot in the gondola" at Disneyland, but luckily, he was simply "given a stern warning" and sent back to his group.

"I've been sitting on that shame for a while and I'm just going to release it here tonight," said Downey.

 

Downey Jr. poses with Mickey Mouse during his handprint ceremony at the Disney Legends press line at the 2019 D23 Expo. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Downey Jr. poses with Mickey Mouse during his handprint ceremony at the Disney Legends press line at the 2019 D23 Expo. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Downey was the first of 12 stars added to the Disney Legends pantheon on Friday, and he made sure to get things started with a bang. After CEO Bob Iger praised the Marvel star, he felt obligated to make an addendum to his Disney history.

"Here's a bit of trivia for you," said Downey. "The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place … within moments of being arrested." He explained that he was "brought to a surprisingly friendly processing centre," but park employees went easy on him: he was "given a stern warning and returned, if memory serves, to one very disappointed group chaperone."

"I've been sitting on that shame for a while and I'm just going to release it here tonight," said Downey. "I would like to make amends for whoever had to contain me for smoking pot in the gondola without a license."

 

The incident occurred at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
The incident occurred at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

"I'm sorry, I don't want to further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way attainable, or for any of the other park attractions," the Avengers: Endgame star continued. "Maybe the Imagineers but that's their own business. That's a load off."

In addition to Downey, this year's Disney Legends inductees included Kenny Ortega, Robin Roberts, Jon Favreau, Diane Sawyer, Christina Aguilera, and more.

 

This story originally appeared in Decider and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
disneyland marijuana robert downey jr

Top Stories

    Is the Maryborough jail making crime worse?

    premium_icon Is the Maryborough jail making crime worse?

    Crime The Chronicle spoke to several residents about crime rates and their concerns surrounding the Maryborough Correctional Centre and its inmates

    WEATHER: Rainfall and chance of storm on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WEATHER: Rainfall and chance of storm on Fraser Coast

    News There has been little rainfall on the Fraser Coast this month.

    Tough penalties for man who brought dog to Fraser Island

    premium_icon Tough penalties for man who brought dog to Fraser Island

    News She said education alone was not getting through to people.

    Prison a major employer in Maryborough, says MP

    premium_icon Prison a major employer in Maryborough, says MP

    News The jail supports jobs and dollars in the local economy