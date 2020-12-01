Why Coast is being asked to weigh in on Bundy hospital

FRASER Coast residents are being asked to weigh in on deciding the future services that will be offered at Bundaberg's new hospital.

Public consultation on the project started this week.

Treatments will be offered at the new facility that will benefit the Wide Bay region, including the Fraser Coast.

Minister Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath said that following a robust consultation process with key hospital user groups, the project team was now eager to hear from the broader community about their ideas and feedback on this important project.

"We recognise the importance of the local people on the ground having an opportunity to contribute feedback for the proposed hospital design," Ms D'Ath said.

"Whether your hospital experiences involve caring for patients, performing operational roles that keep our hospitals running, or receiving treatment as a patient, we are eager to hear from you.

"Over the coming months, the project team will be sharing a range of materials, such as fact sheets and concept designs, which provide an overview of the key features that are proposed for the new hospital.

"I want to encourage local community members and stakeholders to have their say and contribute to this exciting new facility."

The latest project update providing an overview of key features of the proposed new hospital is available on the project web page at www.health.qld.gov.au/widebay/bundaberg-hospital.

An online community survey is also available on the project page. Staffed and static information displays are planned for February 2021 to enable residents to view hospital concept designs.

"This is a landmark project for Bundaberg and I'm encouraging local residents to get involved and have their say," member for Bundaberg Tim Smith said.

"We also want to hear from stakeholders who are going play an important role in delivering the new Bundaberg Hospital."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said she was excited that the community would soon be able to visualise the new hospital with the release of the concept plans early next year.

"The plans have been developed following a robust consultation process involving more than 100 local clinicians, operational staff and a range of community members," Ms Jamieson said.

"A series of 'user group' sessions have been under way since March to determine the location of each service and how they will operate and function, along with specific design requirements, and this body of work has helped to bring the hospital to life.

"We are now eager to understand what opportunities and impacts our community members think the proposed health services and facility may have on them and their family's health and access to care."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said community feedback was pivotal to achieving positive outcomes for patients, staff and broader regional communities.

"The opportunity to design a new hospital on a new site that supports future growth and direction of healthcare services doesn't come around often - let's do it together to make sure we get it right."