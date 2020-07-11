Why 'destination weddings' could be Coast's next big thing

KILOMETRES of pristine beaches, award-winning reception venues, constantly great weather and just minutes away from world class honeymoon destinations.

One Hervey Bay couple hopes these are the key ingredients that will sell the city as the next big destination wedding spot.

Hervey Bay Kombi owners Glenda and Rob Towan are teaming up with other wedding vendors around the region to draw couples here for their special day.

"It has been done successfully in Noosa so it is time to knock them of their perch," Mr Towan said.

"Our esplanade is one of the best in Australia, but it is the weather that is the big thing.

"Because of the weather you don't have the same worry of making contingency plans like you do down south."

The couple, who run the wedding car company, lost eight months of income due to COVID-19 but said they were grateful for the position Queensland is in now.

"Our son is also in the wedding industry in Melbourne and they have written off the rest of the year," Mrs Towan said.

"Down in Melbourne it is nothing to book two years out so now these people have lost their prime wedding dates and they are not very happy.

"Some are putting their wedding off totally and saying they will just do simple at home events but a lot are having to take midweek weddings."

A Hervey Bay Kombi formal shoot.

This push comes off the back of the opening of two new wedding venues - the wedding deck at Point Vernon and Bush Chapel in the Hervey Bay Botanic gardens, opened by the Fraser Coast Regional Council this year.

Mrs Towan said the Fraser Coast offered everything a couple would look for when choosing a wedding location.

"The couple could fly out from here to Fraser Island or Lady Elliot Island while the wedding guests enjoy a holiday in Hervey Bay," she said.

"The proximity to so many attractions makes it perfect for families.

"If people want to see history and art they can visit Maryborough, we are close to Childers and Bundaberg, or you can go travel west."

The couple have lived in Hervey Bay for three years after moving from Victoria.

"After moving here we can't believe how much there is to do compared to Melbourne," she said.

"It is very affordable for people to come stay here - as a destination it is way cheaper than Noosa or the Whitsundays which are some places people consider."

"We have had a couple book from Melbourne for next year and they said it was cheaper to fly up here with some of their friends and book into a venue than it would be to have a wedding and reception in Melbourne."

The business owners hope to gain support from tourism bodies to help advertise the wedding potential of this area.

"We would love to see wider promotion outside the state," she said.