Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Schoolies on the Gold Coast has been cancelled for 2020. Photo: File
Schoolies on the Gold Coast has been cancelled for 2020. Photo: File
Information

Why Fraser Coast won’t become next Schoolies hot spot

Stuart Fast
7th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCHOOLIES celebrations have been cancelled on the Gold Coast and it may seem like an opportunity for the Fraser Coast to attract school leavers.

However, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons says it's not a priority for the region.

Mr Simons said the Fraser Coast couldn't focus on attracting school leavers left without the annual Gold Coast festivities because of the massive health care precautions required by Queensland Health.

It comes as Jimboomba Times reports some school leavers were planning to head to Fraser Island for their end of school celebrations.

Emmaus College student Haydn Teese said he had seen "heaps of people on Facebook who say they will go up to Double Island or Fraser Island or Rainbow Beach now."

Mr Simons said FCTE was working on upcoming regional events like Food and Groove and bringing other events to the Fraser Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in August Schoolies has been deemed a high-risk event and would not be going ahead as it usually would.

Ms Palaszczuk said there would be nothing wrong with small groups of young people booking accommodation at places close to where they live, but the official event of Schoolies was cancelled.

"It is about the health of everyone," she said.

More Stories

fccoronavirus fcevents fctourism
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Bushfire closes Fraser Coast road

        BREAKING: Bushfire closes Fraser Coast road

        Breaking The bushfire has closed a Fraser Coast road

        ‘I want to do the best I can’: New dad's first Father's Day

        Premium Content ‘I want to do the best I can’: New dad's first Father's Day

        Community First Father’s Day a special moment for Lachlan Doo

        IN PHOTOS: How Fraser Coast dads spent special day

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: How Fraser Coast dads spent special day

        Community The Chronicle’s Father’s Day gallery

        Teams evenly matched in fierce football face-off

        Premium Content Teams evenly matched in fierce football face-off

        Soccer Round 12 of the Wide Bay Premier League