Why Fraser Coast won’t become next Schoolies hot spot

Schoolies on the Gold Coast has been cancelled for 2020. Photo: File

SCHOOLIES celebrations have been cancelled on the Gold Coast and it may seem like an opportunity for the Fraser Coast to attract school leavers.

However, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons says it's not a priority for the region.

Mr Simons said the Fraser Coast couldn't focus on attracting school leavers left without the annual Gold Coast festivities because of the massive health care precautions required by Queensland Health.

It comes as Jimboomba Times reports some school leavers were planning to head to Fraser Island for their end of school celebrations.

Emmaus College student Haydn Teese said he had seen "heaps of people on Facebook who say they will go up to Double Island or Fraser Island or Rainbow Beach now."

Mr Simons said FCTE was working on upcoming regional events like Food and Groove and bringing other events to the Fraser Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in August Schoolies has been deemed a high-risk event and would not be going ahead as it usually would.

Ms Palaszczuk said there would be nothing wrong with small groups of young people booking accommodation at places close to where they live, but the official event of Schoolies was cancelled.

"It is about the health of everyone," she said.