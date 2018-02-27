Why Games cyclist Kerby's victories are the community's

Australian cyclist Jordan Kerby reacts as he wins gold in the Men's Individual Pursuit Race Final at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2017 Track Cycling World Championships, Hong Kong, China, 14 April 2017.

Australian cyclist Jordan Kerby reacts as he wins gold in the Men's Individual Pursuit Race Final at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2017 Track Cycling World Championships, Hong Kong, China, 14 April 2017. ALEX HOFFORD

IT TAKES a village to raise a child, the saying goes, and it took our community to develop a Commonwealth Games debutant.

"This is a selection for Hervey Bay," a proud Michael Kerby said, after his son Jordan, was named in Australia's 36-strong cycling team last week.

Mr Kerby knew his son would be a strong chance.

He has watched him develop from a former rugby league front-rower and multiple-time junior world champion cyclist, into a man whose dedication allowed him to dominate both road and track cycling.

Mr Kerby said that was due to the support of businesses who sponsored his son's sporting endeavours, kind employers who allowed him time off to travel, Jordan's teachers at Star of the Sea and Xavier Catholic College, and the countless individuals who offered their advice to the rising star.

"There were a raft of people who supported us through the years, a lot of businesses helped us when he was younger, and (Jordan's selection) is a victory for them," he said.

"His little sister (Amy) had to make a lot of sacrifices for him as well."

Mr Kerby watched as his son, a professional coach at The Pedaler in Brisbane, compete in road cycling for Drapac in 2015, switch his attention to the track during the Rio Olympics, then shock the world to win the individual pursuit world championship at Hong Kong in April, 2017.

Mr Kerby was there as Jordan tackled the New Zealand Cycle Classic in January. He cheered as Jordan and fellow Fraser Coast product Dylan Newbery led for 80km during the second stage of the five-day tour, and was at the finish line when his 25-year-old son claimed the Brisbane Continental Cycling Team's first-ever state win in a tour.

While he witnessed the rise of an athlete who now has little more than five weeks left before he hits Anna Meares Velodrome with a gold medal in his reach, he does not take any credit for his son's success.

"Obviously this is everything," Mr Kerby said.

"I'm ecstatic, I'm proud, its reward for all of the sacrifices he's made."

Jordan has long been an athlete to watch. He tried as many sports as he could, with stints in triathlon, rugby and cricket, but it was in cycling he was able to represent his country.

Despite his status as world individual pursuit champion and a successful transition to the team pursuit after months of hard work at Cycling Australia's high performance unit in Adelaide, Jordan was still shocked to be announced as part of the Games team.

Mr Kerby wasn't.

"I'm not as surprised given how hard he has worked," Mr Kerby said. "He's ridden for 15 years, and he's very focused on doing well.

"He worked and ploughed through all of the setbacks. He set himself a goal and he just went for it.

"A lot of people helped him along the way but he was more self-coached."

Neither he nor the former Fraser Coast Cycling Club member knows exactly what events Jordan will race, but you can bet Mr Kerby will be there for every second.