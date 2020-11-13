Why interest in girls cricket is heating up on Coast

CRICKET: A new cricket group is growing in Hervey Bay - the All Girls Competition.

The group plays everything Thursday evening at the Hervey Bay Cricket Grounds and for young cricket all rounder Brooke Kington, it's a sport which allows her to relax and have a night of fun.

On November 12, the group played wearing Brisbane Heat team colours in support of Heat player and former Wide Bay player Courtney Sippel.

GIRLS CRICKET: (L) All Girls Competition player Olivia Heckels, organiser Ashley Kington and player Brooke Kington. Photo: Stuart Fast

"I've grown up with it my whole life … watching my dad play while I was younger really made me want to play," Brooke said.

"We hardly had any female players in Hervey Bay until we started up this competition last year and we've got over 20 people coming to play. It's amazing.

"Every week we have someone new join and they slot in so well, you make heaps of friends."

For new cricket player Olivia Heckels, the weekly games are a great way for her stay active.

"Everyone said how great the club is and the girls here are really encouraging," she said.

"I enjoy batting a lot, just going in and having a whack at the ball."

Organiser Ashley Kington said the program started after he noticed a lack of cricket opportunities for girls in Hervey Bay.

"Other than the few girls who put their hand up for the boys comp … it was very hard for them to get into cricket from the word go," he said.

"As a stepping stone I think this has been good for them.

"Every week we're still getting more and more people inquiry or turning up, whether that be family members or general interest.

"Hopefully it will get the girls wanting to keep playing cricket, hopefully we could get enough players for full games of cricket … at this stage all the girls are enjoying each others company and playing.

"It is just a really fun night."