Why has my water bill sky-rocketed?

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Reader Bev Cornwell says her water bill has skyrocketed. Have you seen a rise in your bills? Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

CAN someone please tell me why our water bill has sky rocketed dramatically this last quarter?

When I phoned the council to query this I was jokingly told to take shorter showers but was taken more seriously when they checked our rate notice.

We do not waste water having lived out west for ten years and learnt very quickly just how precious water is and we used buckets to catch water when showering during our long hot dry summer.

My husband has a drought tolerant garden and his philosophy is if it can't survive our conditions he will grow plants that can and there are many, a case of trial and error.

As far as showering goes, I have MS and 24/7 in a wheelchair and shower every second day so I certainly don't waste water showering and neither does my husband.

We have checked every tap and water outlet for leaks and compared previous bills all to no avail. Checking with neighbours they all agree their own water bills have also increased.

On contacting Wide Bay Water I was told to check the meter whenever we leave our premises for any length of time and when we return.

Our water consumption for the same time last year has jumped from 193 to 759kls and money wise our Rate Notice has jumped from $419 to $544 for the same period.

I must confess that I am a record keeper fanatic and our highest Rate Notice (water bill) for the last five years was $424 back in 2015. I would certainly like an answer as to why?

Bev Cornwell, Point Vernon.

