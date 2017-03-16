Why Hervey Bay appears a bit hazy this morning

A thick smoke has coated areas of Hervey Bay overnight, but John Pappas from Hervey Bay Fire Station says there's no immediate fires in the region.

RESIDENTS have voiced concern over a smoky haze that has coated Hervey Bay early Wednesday morning, which remained in the area overnight.

But the Hervey Bay Fire Station officer John Pappas said it was nothing to be concerned about, stating there were no fires in the area threatening anyone at the moment.

"It's likely made from fires elsewhere in the state, but there's nothing in our immediate area. It could be from winds blowing smoke in overnight,” he said.

"There's nothing to be concerned about.”

Duty forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology David Crock said the situation was most likely from warmer air just above the surface trapping smoke close to the ground, which was creating the hazy conditions.

"That warmer air could be a few hundred metres up, but it tends to trap smoke and pollution close to the surface, and as the day warms the inversion breaks and the smoke can mix further up into the atmosphere, which dilutes it,” he said.

"The smoke would tend to hang around the fire, but we're not sure where it would be coming from.”