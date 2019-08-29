Why high-tech volt experts are coming to the Heritage City

LIVE AND DANGEROUS: Electrical crews undertaking maintenance work at the Teebar electrical substation. The specialist crews will then work on Gympie's station next week.

AUSTRALIA'S only electrical crew trained to work on live high-voltage power equipment will be undertaking work on a Maryborough substation.

The 10-person crew, which is the only expert team in the country capable of handling this kind of work, will spend the rest of the week working on a 12-year-old substation in Teebar.

From next week, the team will be based in Woolooga.

State Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said doing maintenance work around live, high-voltage transmission equipment was highly specialised work.

"It minimises power supply impacts on electricity customers because it reduces the need for planned outages,” Dr Lynham said.

Live work specialists use a long insulated pole called a "hot stick”, which extends several metres in the air, using different attachments to complete essential maintenance on live equipment.

Powerlink's executive general manager operations and service delivery, Gary Edwards said the live substation team was the right crew for the job.

"Powerlink crews have been carrying out live work for 18 years throughout Queensland to maintain safety and reliability of the transmission network,” he said.