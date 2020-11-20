Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POLICE AWARDS: Meritorious Service Medal and Certificate recipient, retired police sergeant Trevor Ferling
POLICE AWARDS: Meritorious Service Medal and Certificate recipient, retired police sergeant Trevor Ferling
News

Why honouring Coast cops has never been more important

Stuart Fast
20th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE from the Maryborough Patrol Group were honoured today (FRIDAY) with a medal ceremony at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Among them was returned police officer Sergeant Trevor Ferling who was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

The medal is awarded to members of Queensland Police Service who have provided a continued substantial contribution to a number of areas within the QPS over an extended period of time.

“I’ve done just a month short of 41 years in the job, I finished up in the office of communications in Maryborough as a supervisor,” Mr Ferling said.

“I’m very happy to have done what I did.”

“I honestly think it’s nice to recognise police for good work, there are a lot of people out there who are looking to downgrade police, rubbish police every chance they get.

“It’s nice to see police recognised for the right thing … I think it is only fitting they should be recognised.”

A highlight of former Sgt Ferling’s career was time spent in country policing, becoming a part of the community and interacting with country people.

POLICE AWARDS: All award recipients at the end of the ceremony. Photo: Stuart Fast
POLICE AWARDS: All award recipients at the end of the ceremony. Photo: Stuart Fast

His advice for the next generations of police officers was to “keep your head up, you’re going to get heaps of kicks but keep your head up, be proud of what you do and you’ll be fine.”

Acting Superintendent Anne Vogler said recognising the work of police was important as it highlighted the dedication of officers to the service and their community.

“I think Maryborough, Hervey Bay can be proud of the police service they have … it is a honour to come down and recognise young officers, old officers all at once, it’s a tradition we need to keep going,” she said.

See the full gallery of award photos on the Chronicle site, Saturday.

fcawards fccommunity fcfrasercoast fcnews fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First sod turned in historic shift for end-of-life care on Coast

        Premium Content First sod turned in historic shift for end-of-life care on...

        News Emotional moment as project, which will impact “generations and generations to come”, begins.

        Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        Premium Content Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        News Water bombers have been on-site for several days

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        GALLERY: Hervey Bay High School students celebrate formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hervey Bay High School students celebrate formal

        News The students are celebrating the end of their schooling