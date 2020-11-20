Why honouring Coast cops has never been more important

POLICE from the Maryborough Patrol Group were honoured today (FRIDAY) with a medal ceremony at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Among them was returned police officer Sergeant Trevor Ferling who was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

The medal is awarded to members of Queensland Police Service who have provided a continued substantial contribution to a number of areas within the QPS over an extended period of time.

“I’ve done just a month short of 41 years in the job, I finished up in the office of communications in Maryborough as a supervisor,” Mr Ferling said.

“I’m very happy to have done what I did.”

“I honestly think it’s nice to recognise police for good work, there are a lot of people out there who are looking to downgrade police, rubbish police every chance they get.

“It’s nice to see police recognised for the right thing … I think it is only fitting they should be recognised.”

A highlight of former Sgt Ferling’s career was time spent in country policing, becoming a part of the community and interacting with country people.

POLICE AWARDS: All award recipients at the end of the ceremony. Photo: Stuart Fast

His advice for the next generations of police officers was to “keep your head up, you’re going to get heaps of kicks but keep your head up, be proud of what you do and you’ll be fine.”

Acting Superintendent Anne Vogler said recognising the work of police was important as it highlighted the dedication of officers to the service and their community.

“I think Maryborough, Hervey Bay can be proud of the police service they have … it is a honour to come down and recognise young officers, old officers all at once, it’s a tradition we need to keep going,” she said.

