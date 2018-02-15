Why I support our mayor: letter

I support the Mayor

THE ratepayers should support our Mayor.

He is not a photo opportunist such as we have seen with other council representatives.

Under his stewardship we have a council that seeks the opinion of the ratepayers on proposed projects, consider the debate on the use of the Seafront Oval recently.

More importantly under Chris' governess our rates have been minimal.

Under the previous council they were excessive particularly as they didn't need extra money, they had more than $200 million in the bank.

Do we want to go back to that situation, I think not. Let's get behind Mayor Chris Loft and tell the Government to leave him in his position and let him get on with the good job he has been doing.

OWEN BRADBURY

Maryborough

It's good enough

CHILDREN are never too young to learn to swim and we should never lose sight of the message that the earlier they are taught this essential life-saving skill, the better.

The sad truth is that the overwhelming number of child drownings in Queensland involve those aged four and under, which is why I urge all parents to listen to the experts who advise they should teach their children to swim at the earliest opportunity.

Given recent media commentary it will probably come as a surprise to learn that of 1003 state primary schools in Queensland, just 18 have no current learn to swim program.

Lessons are provided for all pupils in more than 98% of our schools and we will work hard across government and with all stakeholders to extend that coverage to 100%.

What's more our children are taught from Prep all the way through to Year 6, exceeding the provision in some other states. It is clear to me that some of our schools are already exceeding national standards when it comes to swimming safety and our aim is to help all schools to be better at teaching this essential life skill. For the first time in Queensland's history the state government is working pro-actively with all swimming safety stakeholders.

GRACE GRACE

Education Minister