Why buying a unit v house could still be risky business

Unit prices on the Fraser Coast have fallen or stayed the same in all but one market.

Unit prices on the Fraser Coast have fallen or stayed the same in all but one market.

THE unit market on the Fraser Coast is still being out-performed by houses new data reveals.

The latest realestate.com.au data reveals median prices stayed the same or dropped considerably in all but one of the region's unit markets.

The biggest drop was recorded in Pialba, where the median price of the units sold in the past 12 months fell by 8.5 per cent.

Units in Pialba generally sold for around $270,000 in the past year - down from $295,000 in the previous 12 months.

The median price of the 92 units sold in Urangan was $262,750 - a drop of 5.3 per cent from $277,500 in the previous 12 months.

Unit prices in Scarness and Maryborough did not budge in the past 12 months.

Scarness units sold for a median of $273,500 while in Maryborough the prices were generally around $175,000.

Only Torquay units recorded a slight price bump.

The median price in the past 12 months was $235,000 - up 1.1 per cent from $232,000 in the previous period.

There's better news for the house market, with 14 Coast suburbs recording a median price increase.