Why Ipswich job scheme fraudster was back in court

AN Ipswich father who defrauded a State Government-run regional jobs scheme out of $94,000 has been hauled before the courts again.

Christopher Brian Rodgers, 33, submitted 144 fake applications to the scheme that provided regional businesses that take on new staff with reimbursements of $15,000-$20,000.

He used a sophisticated system of stolen identification, fabricated documents, bank accounts and falsified pay slips as part of the ruse that spanned four months in 2017.

Prosecutor Tegan Little said the offences came less than three months after he was released into the community to serve out the remainder of a nine-year jail sentence for drug trafficking.

Rodgers appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday for breaching his suspended sentence.

He had pleaded guilty to fraud over $30,000, attempted fraud over $100,000 and obtain or steal another person’s identity in August and was given a further five years’ jail.

Defence barrister Charlotte Smith said this pushed his original release date back 12 months.

Justice Peter Flanagan said it was “serious breach” of a suspended sentence.

“The offending took place within a few months of you having been released on parole for what was serious offences,” he said.

“There is therefore a need to ensure that the seriousness of the breach of the suspended sentence is recognised in how I deal with the matter.”

Justice Flanagan ordered three months in jail be added to Rodgers’s head sentence, but did not shift his parole eligibility date of April 21, 2021.

Rodgers could be released on parole in less than two years and has previously flagged his plans to move to Toowoomba with a woman he started dating while behind bars earlier this year. ­— NewsRegional