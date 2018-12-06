Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THIS DEAL SAVES: You can save hundreds with our Roarsome new deal.
THIS DEAL SAVES: You can save hundreds with our Roarsome new deal. GLENN HUNT
News

Groundbreaking subscriber deal for Fraser Coast football fans

6th Dec 2018 8:39 AM

The Fraser Coast Chronicle's roarsome deal won't just give your family a free pass to any Hyundai A-League fixture, it will open the door to unlimited local, state and national football coverage.

A groundbreaking deal between the Chronicle, Wide Bay Football and the Brisbane Roar will give Fraser Coast sporting families the chance to be up-close to the on-field action at Suncorp Stadium this season while staying up-to-date with all the news from the world game.

Becoming a Chronicle subscriber will give you direct and exclusive access to the best sports journalism in the Wide Bay.

You will not find better coverage of the region's Football Queensland Premier League team, the Wide Bay Buccaneers, and Football Queensland Wide Bay's junior and senior competitions anywhere else.

A Chronicle subscription is your ticket to breaking football news and extensive digital photo galleries from weekend fixtures across the Fraser Coast all uploaded to our website.

Plus, have no fear of missing out on any of the weekend action with our option to receive instant updates via email.

As a subscriber you will also have unlimited access to the Courier-Mail and The Australian websites where you can read the latest news from Australia's best sports writers on the A-League and the Socceroos' journey to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

All Chronicle subscriptions give you unlimited access to the websites, and the digital version of the day's print edition is available either at the websites or via the app.

We are committed to providing the best coverage of local sport and news for our subscribers.

That's more than $450 in value for just $6.90 per week - less than a dollar a day.

WHAT YOU GET:

1 x Family Pass to any A-League regular season Fixture at Suncorp Stadium

1 x Brisbane Roar scarf

Unlimited digital access to the Fraser Coast Chronicle website and coverage of the 2019 Wide Bay Football season

Unlimited digital access to the Australian website and coverage of the Socceroos

Unlimited access to the Courier Mail's website and coverage of the Brisbane Roar

Free delivery of Saturday's Fraser Coast Chronicle to stay up-to-date with weekend fixtures

More Stories

brisbane roar fcfootball fcsport subscriber promotion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    School bell signals start of ride-share app in Fraser Coast

    premium_icon School bell signals start of ride-share app in Fraser Coast

    News Parents can call a new form of transport with the touch of a button to get home from school today

    REVEALED: Hervey Bay venues that will accept cashless card

    premium_icon REVEALED: Hervey Bay venues that will accept cashless card

    News Some will accept food purchases but restrict attempts to buy alcohol

    GOT HIM: Police say siege arrest is linked to $50k Bay theft

    premium_icon GOT HIM: Police say siege arrest is linked to $50k Bay theft

    Crime The Chronicle can confirm the Bay's explosive link to the siege

    Birdwatchers launch new guide to Coast's feathered friends

    premium_icon Birdwatchers launch new guide to Coast's feathered friends

    News The book was revealed yesterday by the council and community group

    Local Partners