Why it’s a good time to fuel up on the Coast: RACQ

After a year that saw wildly fluctuating petrol prices, the cost of fuel on the Fraser Coast has stayed stable over the festive period and into the New Year, according to the RACQ.

"Petrol prices in regional Queensland remain fairly stable at the moment, which is what we saw over the Christmas and New Year period," RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O'Connor said.

"Regional Queensland doesn't follow a petrol price cycle like south east Queensland does, so prices generally remain fairly stable.

"The latest average price for unleaded petrol in Hervey Bay is 117.1 cents per litre and in Maryborough is 112cpl."

Ms O'Connor said fuel companies in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg were offering a fair price for motorists and prices weren't fluctuating dramatically, so it's a good time to fill up.

"Motorists should always make sure they're using apps like RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to fill up for the best price in their area," she said.

"It is difficult to predict what prices will do, as they depend on so many factors, but at this point it is most likely that the current stable conditions will continue in to the New Year."