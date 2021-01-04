Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Petrol prices have remained stable around the Fraser Coast. Photo: File.
Petrol prices have remained stable around the Fraser Coast. Photo: File.
News

Why it’s a good time to fuel up on the Coast: RACQ

Carlie Walker
4th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After a year that saw wildly fluctuating petrol prices, the cost of fuel on the Fraser Coast has stayed stable over the festive period and into the New Year, according to the RACQ.

"Petrol prices in regional Queensland remain fairly stable at the moment, which is what we saw over the Christmas and New Year period," RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O'Connor said.

"Regional Queensland doesn't follow a petrol price cycle like south east Queensland does, so prices generally remain fairly stable.

"The latest average price for unleaded petrol in Hervey Bay is 117.1 cents per litre and in Maryborough is 112cpl."

Ms O'Connor said fuel companies in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg were offering a fair price for motorists and prices weren't fluctuating dramatically, so it's a good time to fill up.

"Motorists should always make sure they're using apps like RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to fill up for the best price in their area," she said.

"It is difficult to predict what prices will do, as they depend on so many factors, but at this point it is most likely that the current stable conditions will continue in to the New Year."

fraser coast petrol prices racq
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amateur sand sculptor creates masterpieces on Coast beaches

        Premium Content Amateur sand sculptor creates masterpieces on Coast beaches

        Local Faces It all started on family camping trips when he was a child.

        ‘I’m a millionaire’: Coast grandma reeling from $1.5m win

        Premium Content ‘I’m a millionaire’: Coast grandma reeling from $1.5m win

        News The Hervey Bay woman was visiting family in Melbourne for Christmas when she bought...

        TURTLE-Y AWESOME: Campers save turtle from fishing line

        Premium Content TURTLE-Y AWESOME: Campers save turtle from fishing line

        Life A turtle at Burrum Heads will live to swim another day thanks to three happy...

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.