Why it’s good to see Christmas come a little early

Every year Patterson Lakes resident Monica Azzopardi not only decorates her front yard with Christmas lights and decorations, but she does her whole house AND opens it to the public and no she doesn't charge entry. She starts setting it up in September. PENNY STEPHENS. TUESDAY 20th NOVEMBER 2019

Every year Patterson Lakes resident Monica Azzopardi not only decorates her front yard with Christmas lights and decorations, but she does her whole house AND opens it to the public and no she doesn't charge entry. She starts setting it up in September. PENNY STEPHENS. TUESDAY 20th NOVEMBER 2019

CONSIDER this a public service announcement - complaining about Christmas does not automatically make you an interesting person.

I'm talking to you, person who posts on social media, whingeing that carols have already started playing in shopping centres.

Or to you, person who moans in the office kitchen that a particularly festive co-worker decorated their desk with tinsel on November 1.

It makes sense.

Christmas can be a bit cheesy and a little grating at times. It can be annoying when the whole season is stretched out from the second half of October to the first half of January.

But do you know what? It's also a lot of fun.

Christmas starting a little early means the magic last a little longer for children who simply can't get enough of it.

It means fruit mince pies and other delicious treats have already hit the shelves. Why complain about that?

Basically, it means something a lot of people enjoy goes on a little longer than you might like.

So let them have it. Your friends and family no doubt smile and nod politely when you gush about whatever fills you with joy.

So grit your teeth and let them have their Christmas wonder.

There's no rule about the timing of decorations and goodness knows we need a bit of cheer and good will as the world literally burns around us.

Embrace the Christmas spirit or, at the very least, keep your grumbling to yourself.