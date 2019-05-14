Why it's great to be Under-8 in the Bay

PLAY TIME: Face painting is sure to be a hit with children attending this year's Under 8s Kids Day Out, as well as painting, collage, an obstacle course, music and storytelling. Photo: RonTech2000

BEAMING little faces will fill the Fraser Coast Anglican College junior oval this month for one of the region's most highly anticipated events for children under eight.

The Kids Day Out is an iconic event in Hervey Bay, having run since 1978.

The tradition is set to continue on Wednesday, May 22.

Member of the planning team Kylie Carr said the event was brought together by local schools, education providers and businesses to focus on the younger children in the community, their future and giving under-eights a chance to shine.

She said the Kids Day Out was the premier event during Under 8s week, which is celebrated across Australia from May 17 to 24.

The theme for this year is celebrating the diversity of languages within the home, culture and community.

"There are always lots of happy smiling faces and children enjoying being children, celebrating all the benefits of being under eight and the early childhood learning journey they are on," Mrs Carr said.

"It is also a great opportunity to have parents come along and join in the free activities and celebrations with their children."

The planning team has arranged for a variety of community services and resources to be available for parents.

"It's a non-profit day where we try to promote many of the facilities and services available for families with children in the early childhood years, so if there's a need to access resources and support, parents and carers have the relevant contact details available."

The event will be held at the Fraser Coast Anglican College from 9am to noon. Entry is free.