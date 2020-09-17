Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_COOLING_CITIES_26NOV19
News

Why JCU students are cracking up at drastic change

by Chris Calcino
17th Sep 2020 12:41 PM
STUDENTS are fighting a James Cook University decision to replace semesters with trimesters in a trial that will transform how degrees work.

Business law and governance dean Professor Stephen Boyle said business, commerce and tourism degrees would switch to three 10-week trimesters next year instead of two 13-week semesters.

JCU students are campaigning against the change, which would reduce holidays and potentially cause a minefield for anyone studying dual degrees - one of which may be on semesters while the other is on trimesters.

Dean of the College of Business, Law and Governance at JCU, Professor Stephen Boyle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Dean of the College of Business, Law and Governance at JCU, Professor Stephen Boyle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Prof Boyle said trimesters allowed students to better manage their study load by focusing on two or three subjects per trimester, while still completing a degree in three years.

They could fast-track studies by taking three subjects per trimester and completing in two and a half years.

"Alternatively, students can build one or two trimester breaks into their study plans, to make time for work, travel or family commitments … " Prof Boyle said.

Originally published as Why JCU students are cracking up at drastic change

