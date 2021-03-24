Why jobs program is being extended on Coast

The Regional Jobs Committees were first established in 2019 as part of the Skills for Queensland – Great training for quality jobs strategy.

The Fraser Coast’s Regional Jobs Committee initiative has been extended to help place the right people with the right skills and training, in jobs which are the best fit.

The State Government’s Minister Employment and Small Business and Minister Training and Skills Development Di Farmer said the election commitment was a critical regional response to help Queensland’s economic recovery.

“This investment ensures RJCs can continue to provide practical and local place-based solutions through strong engagement with their regional networks,” Ms Farmer said.

“Queensland is leading the way nationwide when it comes to creating local jobs and local initiatives like Regional Jobs Committees are helping us to build on that success.”

Regional Jobs Committees are currently working in Springfield, Mackay, Fraser Coast, Redlands, Toowoomba, and Townsville to help connect government initiatives and regional economic activities to drive stronger local employment and training pathways.

“Regional Jobs Committees help local businesses, local industries and local employee groups address regional employment and training needs and solutions,” Ms Farmer said.

“Through the Small Business Roadshow, I heard directly from employers about what they need to keep their local businesses and communities strong.

“They want to find ways to harness existing government programs to suit their regional needs, build a skilled workforce, while tapping into local expertise.

“One of the best ways to do that is through the fantastic work of Regional Jobs Committees, which are creating local jobs and meeting business demands for now and into the future.”

Assistant Minister Train Manufacturing and Regional Roads and Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders MP said the Fraser Coast RJC, which included community leaders, training providers, industry peak bodies, local employers and unions has been working to take advantage of regional economic growth and investment in the region.

“The work of the Fraser Coast RJC continues to be a game-changer for my community,” Mr Saunders said.

“The on-the-ground engagement with local schools, training organisations and business leaders is critical in determining where we need to focus in terms of employment and training.

“The Fraser Coast RJC has hosted a Hospitality, Education and Training Networking industry event and facilitated a Fraser Coast Jobs Expo, in partnership with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said this RJC extension wouldn’t just keep that work going but it would also enable existing any new RJCs to connect to create a better picture so government investment and programs could be better targeted.

“The Fraser Coast RJC has collated Wide Bay and Fraser Coast data from industries during COVID-19 to identify gaps and how to support the return of industries post COVID-19,” Mr Tantari said.

“The RJC has been sharing this business and workforce data to identify trends as well as unique challenges facing the Fraser Coast after COVID-19.”

Planning is currently underway for three new RJCs which will be announced in due course.

For further information visitwww.desbt.qld.gov.au or call 1300 369 935.

