Michele Kline.
Michele Kline. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Why Kline will return for the Hundy and Barge2Beach

Matthew McInerney
by
19th Mar 2018 1:00 PM

HERVEY Bay's stunning scenery is just one reason why Michele Kline will make the annual trek from Hobart for one the region's biggest community events.

"The atmosphere is great and I love the Esplanade,” Kline said. "The run along the waterfront is fantastic.”

Kline competed in the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 and Barge2Beach last year, and she and her family has already planned their return for this year's event on November 17-18.

The Barge2Beach, where up to 200 swimmers are taken 2km offshore by the Fraser Dawn, supplied by major sponsor Kingfisher Bay Resort, will return after a successful debut in 2017, The unique ocean swim is expected to sell out this year.

"The Barge2Beach was a bonus last year. I did that last year and my sister and husband will do it with me this year,” Kline said.

"The swim is fantastic.”

A long-term swimmer, Kline's Fraser Coast adventure is completed with a session with the Hervey Bay Humpbacks.

"They are always so welcoming when I'm there,” she said.

Entries open soon. Keep an eye on Barge2Beach's Facebook page for more.

