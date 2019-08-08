Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why knife came before gun in terrifying drive-by shooting

Shayla Bulloch
8th Aug 2019 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have revealed what occurred in the dramatic lead-up to a terrifying drive-by shooting at Nambour where a teenager allegedly pulled a knife on a couple before returning with a gun.

The 16-year-old boy, known to the occupants at the Webster Rd home, allegedly threatened the residents with a knife twice on Monday afternoon before returning about 11pm and firing a gunshot into their home from a car before fleeing.

Police allege the boy demanded the residents, a 27-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, give him their car keys in the first incident about 2pm.

He left, and allegedly returned about 5.30pm armed with a knife and made further threats while attempting to force his way into their home.

In the battle to get inside, the boy was bitten by the occupants' dog and ran off.

On his third visit, the armed boy allegedly fired a gunshot through the home, shattering a shower screen inside.

When officers arrived they found a small calibre projectile had shot through the front wall, into the loungeroom and through another wall into the bathroom.

The occupants weren't injured at the time, but a child was reported to be inside.

Police tracked down the alleged offender at Bli Bli yesterday and charged him with two counts of enter dwelling with intent and one count each of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

breaking news editors picks nambour shooting sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

    premium_icon Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

    News A Urangan man who was sentenced last year after police found $8900 worth of stolen fishing gear in his shed, hasn't learned his lesson

    Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    premium_icon Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    News 598 Esplanade was originally listed for "offers over $1,050,000"

    Music teacher's triumphs: First time placing for Bay schools

    premium_icon Music teacher's triumphs: First time placing for Bay schools

    News Poised bow strings rested in mini maestros' hands...

    GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    premium_icon GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    News 13 entries from Fraser Coast and Childers primary schools competed