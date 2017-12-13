Menu
Why Llew O'Brien voted Yes to same-sex marriage

Llew O'Brien.
Llew O'Brien. David Crossley
Blake Antrobus
by

FOR Llew O'Brien, the call of from the people of Wide Bay and Australia were the determining factor for his vote on same sex marriage.

The Wide Bay MP stayed in the House of Representatives to vote Yes to historic legislation that passed the lower house last week.

Of the 83,572 people who voted in Wide Bay, 46,507 (55.6 per cent) voted yes while 37,065 (44.4 per cent) voted no.

Mr O'Brien did not speak on the bill and did not use his vote during debate on amendments to the bill on Thursday.

"Any change to legislation or introduction of new law needs to be monitored for any unintended consequences but I believe the bill introduced into the house is a good piece of legislation with religious protections," Mr O'Brien said.

"In addition, the Government has commissioned former Minister Philip Ruddock to lead an inquiry into the adequacy of religious protections and he is expected to deliver that report in March."

Topics:  llew o'brien same sex marriage

