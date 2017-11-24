Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why LNP family violence boss is under pressure over $4.5m

The LNP's Ros Bates has been criticised for her party's domestic violence funding announcement
The LNP's Ros Bates has been criticised for her party's domestic violence funding announcement Luke Mortimer

THE LNP has defended its "disgusting” plan to "reallocate” $4.5 million in domestic violence response funding.

If it wins the election, the LNP will shift the cash from the State Government's "development of new and enhanced services” funding pool.

Labor's DV Minister Shannon Fentiman described the move as "disgusting and outrageous”.

"It's the equivalent of cutting funding to every domestic violence service in Cairns and Bundaberg or cutting every cent of funding from specialised domestic violence telephone support services,” Ms Fentiman said.

"It is dangerous for the women and children bravely escaping violence.”

However, Ms Fentiman's LNP counterpart Ros Bates said the money would pay for two trauma centres and boost community legal services supporting DV survivors.

"We are bringing critical services together under the one roof to deliver a coordinated response to victims of domestic violence and their families,” Ms Bates said.

The LNP has issued a five-point plan to support survivors and prevent DV. The ALP does not have a specific pre-election DV policy, but Ms Fentiman said her government "massively lifted annual investment in DV services and support” to $64 million in 2016/17.

One Nation's DV policy was roundly criticised by sector professionals but was praised by some disgruntled fathers.

- Sherele Moody

Topics:  alp domestic violence families family violence funding lnp one nation qldelection2017

The Sunshine Coast Daily
WATCH: Woman in serious condition following Bay crash

WATCH: Woman in serious condition following Bay crash

Two cars have collided at an intersection in Torquay.

QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Let us help you find the closest voting booth.

Find out where your best spot is to cast a vote here

EXPLAINED: The story behind this touching viral photo

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a palliative care patient who wanted to visit the beach for one of the last times.

It wasn't the first time the pair had met the woman in her 70s.

HITTING THE POLLS: Where to vote on the Fraser Coast

MAKE YOUR CHOICE volunteers from left, Norma Hannant (LNP), Toni-Lee Dale (independent), Greg McHugh (One Nation), James Dasecke (Greens) and Nathan Scattergood (Labor) at Hervey Bay's pre-poll on Dayman St.

Here are all the places where you can cast your vote tomorrow.

Local Partners