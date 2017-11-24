Why LNP family violence boss is under pressure over $4.5m

The LNP's Ros Bates has been criticised for her party's domestic violence funding announcement

The LNP's Ros Bates has been criticised for her party's domestic violence funding announcement

THE LNP has defended its "disgusting” plan to "reallocate” $4.5 million in domestic violence response funding.

If it wins the election, the LNP will shift the cash from the State Government's "development of new and enhanced services” funding pool.

Labor's DV Minister Shannon Fentiman described the move as "disgusting and outrageous”.

"It's the equivalent of cutting funding to every domestic violence service in Cairns and Bundaberg or cutting every cent of funding from specialised domestic violence telephone support services,” Ms Fentiman said.

"It is dangerous for the women and children bravely escaping violence.”

However, Ms Fentiman's LNP counterpart Ros Bates said the money would pay for two trauma centres and boost community legal services supporting DV survivors.

"We are bringing critical services together under the one roof to deliver a coordinated response to victims of domestic violence and their families,” Ms Bates said.

The LNP has issued a five-point plan to support survivors and prevent DV. The ALP does not have a specific pre-election DV policy, but Ms Fentiman said her government "massively lifted annual investment in DV services and support” to $64 million in 2016/17.

One Nation's DV policy was roundly criticised by sector professionals but was praised by some disgruntled fathers.

- Sherele Moody