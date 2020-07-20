Why Long Tan legend chose this final resting place for medals

(L) John Meyers is presented with Ron Gildersleeve's military medals by Joanne Parfitt and Trevor Corrigan. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH Military and Colonial Museum has been presented with the medals of Ron Gildersleeve, who had a long, distinguished career serving in the Australian military.

Mr Gildersleeve's career started in the merchant navy during World War Two.

He then went on to serve in the Army in Korea, Malaya and Vietnam.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the army.

He played a crucial supporting role during the Battle of Long Tan as a Quarter Master Sergeant, organising ready-to-use ammunition resupplies for Delta Company, 6RAR engaged in the battle.

Mr Gildersleeve passed away in 2018 and the medals went to his son.

After his son passed away earlier this year the medals were presented to the museum as per the veteran's wishes.

His daughter, Joanne Parfitt, said having the medal's on display preserved his legacy.

Mrs Parfitt said her family would be able to bring grand children and great-grand children to see the medals.

Mr Gildersleeve's stepson Trevor Corrigan said the Maryborough museum provided a much more personal way to remember his stepfather, as opposed to presenting the medals to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Mr Corrigan said the medals would also be closer to 6RAR, the unit in which Mr Gildersleeve served.

Mr Corrigan thanked the museum for accepting the medals.

Museum Director John Meyers said the museum was honoured to be presented with the medals.