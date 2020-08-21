Why magistrate’s words brought abusive man to tears

AN ESTRANGED couple decided to spend the night at home together but the next morning, it all fell apart.

That is what Maryborough Magistrates Court was told this week when a 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arranged to meet up with his former partner to see his children.

He spent the night at the home, the court was told.

The next day an argument began, in which he accused her of cheating.

He was asked to leave the home but refused.

The court heard the man had a number of children with the victim and his attendance at the address had been consensual.

He had agreed to care for one of the children while she was at a medical appointment.

He received messages from the aggrieved every day, the court heard.

The contact was for the purpose of seeing the children.

The man wanted to work in aged care, the court heard, and had completed all the qualifications.

He was due to start 120 hours of practical work and would require a Blue and Yellow card to work, the court was told.

"What has he done to stop the domestic violence?" Magistrate Terry Duroux asked.

At the magistrate's words, the man started crying.

"You have aspirations around aged care and you're completing qualifications," Mr Duroux said.

"You need to realise you are the subject of an order and the maximum sentence is five years in prison."

The man was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.