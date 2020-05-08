Why man allegedly had loaded gun in Surfers Paradise

A GOLD Coast man accused of walking the Glitter Strip with a loaded gun allegedly told police someone was trying to kill him.

Christian James Tuivasa was granted bail when his case was heard in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing explosives and failing to comply with requirement to stop a private vehicle.

Christian James Tuivasa allegedly told police he had a reason to have a gun while in Surfers.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep told the court police approached Tuivasa, 29, at Surfers Paradise and he admitted he had a gun in the waistband of his pants.

"He stated that he believes that people are trying to kill him," he said.

The court was told Tuivasa had five bullets on him, including one which was loaded in the gun.

The court was told Tuivasa had five bullets on him. Picture: iStock

Defence lawyer Lisa Searing, of Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Tuivasa had ties to the community, including eight children.

She said he was willing to comply with bail conditions.

Magistrate Kerry Magee granted bail on the conditions Tuivasa report to police every Monday, abide by a curfew between 7pm and 6am and reside at a Broadbeach address.

The matter will return to court on August 6.

Originally published as Why man allegedly had loaded gun in Surfers