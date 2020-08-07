Why man started downloading child abuse at 14

Hooded cyber crime hacker using mobile phone internet hacking in to cyberspace,online personal data security concept

Hooded cyber crime hacker using mobile phone internet hacking in to cyberspace,online personal data security concept

A GOLD Coast chef caught with horrific child sex abuse images, some involving babies, told police he was "grateful" he had been raided.

Issac James Terrill, 31, told police as they raided his Biggera Waters home in March last year that he had been downloading the images since he was just 14.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said Terrill also told police that he had "previously tried to stop".

He was found with more than 6000 images on his devices.

Terrill pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to using a carriage service to access child pornography and possessing child exploitation material.

Judge David Kent sentenced him to two years prison with immediate release on parole.

"Accessing this kind of material is far from a victimless crime, it feeds a market which abuses children in sometimes the most perverted ways," he said.

"Some of the details are so unpalatable that they don't bare dwelling on."

The few details given in court about the images are far too horrific to print.

Judge Kent said he was impressed by a statement provided from Terrill's sister who now supervised his internet use to ensure he was not accessing the material.

He said Terrill also had a "higher degree" of insight and remorse in his offending.

"He is somewhat of a victim of his urges," Judge Kent said.

"That is underlined by that he is thankful for police intervention."

Defence barrister James McNab said Terrill had undergone counselling and was willing to continue to seek help.

He said he first came across the images as a teenager when he was using a peer-to-peer site to access music.

"He was shocked to see naked images of children his own age," Mr McNab said.

Mr McNab said since the arrest Terrill had also told his family and some friends about the charges.

Terrill is a New Zealand citizen and is at risk of being deported, the court was told.

Originally published as Why man started downloading child abuse at 14