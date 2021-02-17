Why many Fraser Coast residents are living in silence

Fraser Coast residents are being urged to get their hearing tested ahead of Hearing Awareness Week.

MANY Fraser Coast residents are putting up with reduced hearing because they are worried about the cost of treatment.

This is according to research carried out ahead of Hearing Awareness Week by Specsavers which says results showed people also found the process of getting hearing help confusing.

One in two of those aged over 40 who responded (equivalent to 15,650 people in Hervey Bay alone) were living with a hearing aid that did not suit their needs.

The research also showed more than half of Australians aged 40 and over hadn‘t had their hearing tested in the last three years.

“Two things are incredibly important when looking after your hearing,” Hervey Bay Specsavers audiology professional Chris Abuto said.

“First one is to make sure you are getting your hearing checked regularly to ensure that any changes are noticed by your audiology professional.

“Secondly, make sure you ask all the right questions at your appointment to ensure you’re getting the right hearing solution for your lifestyle, budget and needs with the after-care you deserve.”

If consulting an audiology professional and you are recommended hearing aids, Prof Abuto recommends discussing the following with your clinician:

Price – Don’t feel pressured to go through with the first option your audiology professional recommends. Be open and transparent about your budget and demand that your chosen audiology professional does the same with their prices and the best value for you. It’s also worth getting a written quote so you can compare and shop around with other providers – it could save you thousands.

Your needs – Make sure that you are given the opportunity to discuss your lifestyle needs and wants with the audiology professional; they should of course be interested in what you can’t hear, but also which situations you want to. The price of hearing devices is determined by the number of technology features, not the severity of the hearing loss, so you need to be sure that you are only paying for the features you need.

Aftercare – Hearing aids take a while to get used to once fitted – sometimes up to three months – and in the first year you may need some adjustments, so you should feel comfortable that you’ll have the support from your audiology professional during this time with no surprise extra costs along the way, including a worry-free no fuss returns option should you need a different hearing solution.

“Make sure you demand to know costs upfront as you start your journey to better hearing and be comfortable you have an understanding of the product and after-care information before purchasing your hearing aid so you can shop around or at least avoid any surprise costs if you need the support to correct later on.

“Cost can be a big barrier to people getting the right hearing aids for them that tick all the boxes.

“We understand they are a big investment, so offering a customer-led journey and a choice from a range of hearing aids makes all the difference.

“We’ve found that 30 per cent of people living with hearing loss are under the impression that hearing aids will be expensive and they will certainly feel that way, if they don’t shop around and purchase features that they don’t need to.

“So, for those living with hearing loss, it’s important we encourage them to ask questions and feel comfortable with our care and expert advice so they can make an informed decision about the best hearing solution for them.”

