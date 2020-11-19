Why M'boro City Hall will light up orange later this month

Maryborough City Hall will be light up orange to raise awareness against gender-based violence.

LATER this month the colour orange will light up Maryborough's City Hall to promote a campaign continuing the fight against gender-based violence.

The 16-day United Nations campaign is aimed at ending violence against women and girls.

The Zonta Club of Maryborough has been active in promoting the campaign, which runs from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

The Maryborough club had joined with other Zonta clubs around the world to strive to raise awareness of gender-based violence, challenge discriminatory attitudes and call for improved laws and services to end violence against women.

The colour orange is the uniting theme for the 16 day campaign.

Orange cutout women will raise awareness of the fight against gender-based violence.

Zonta International adopted orange for its Zonta Says NO campaign, which has been running since 2012.

This year the senior school students at Maryborough State High School, Aldridge State High School, St Mary's College and Riverside Christian College are partnering with the members of the Zonta Club of Maryborough.

The school students will display the orange colour theme and each school has decided on their own unique way to raise awareness for the campaign.

"So you'll see our members in their orange shirts while taking part in events," a spokeswoman from the Maryborough Zonta club said.

"You'll also notice Maryborough City Hall lit up orange throughout the 16 days of the campaign and the Zonta Says No banner displayed.

"The Zonta club members and frontline service members gather to acknowledge the adversity women and children experience in violent situations.

"Many of the women are forced to relocate at very short notice for safety reasons, so they leave without clothing, toiletries and basic essentials.

"A journey these women travel regularly."

As part of their campaign, the club will also be placing orange cutouts of female figures around the city as reminders that violence against women is an issue in the local community but also there is hope that with education and support this may be recognised and eliminated.

The Zonta Says No Banner will be displayed prominent positions in the major streets around Maryborough over the 16 days.

"It is a time to galvanise action to end violence against women and girls around the world," the spokeswoman said.