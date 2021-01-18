Why Maryborough school gaining increase in enrolments

In just five years, Maryborough State High School has almost doubled its student enrolments.

Principal Simon Done said at the start of term 1 this year the school will have 1140 students.

“It’s a reaffirmation of the vision and direction the school is going in, and the community is supporting our vision of valuing, supporting and valuing every student.”

“I’ve always anticipated if things rolled out the way we planned to it would have an increase in enrolments.”

“I think it's a testament of the capacity of state education, Maryborough State High is the largest school in Maryborough and its able to match it with any other school, regional or rural in Queensland.”

“You don’t have to be in Brisbane or in a major centre to get a world class education.”

Mr Done said the overall increase in enrolments did not impact negatively on the facilities at the school, as the high school was a combination of the old Maryborough Boys High School and Maryborough Girls High School.

“We have the capacity to deal with that… the increased facilities we have coming over the next six to 12 months will easily take up the number of people.”

Mr Done was confident enrolments would continue to grow at the high school, albeit at a slower rate.

He estimated if future enrolments remained steady, the school would maintain a student population around 1200 to 1300.