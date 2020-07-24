Why Maryborough’s famous steam train is good as new

The Mary Ann steam engine about to head out from Maryborough station on her birthday run .Photo: Alistair Brightman

A TRIAL run of the refurbished and spruced-up Mary Ann steam engine was postponed on Thursday because of rain.

The Mary Ann last chuffed out of her home at the Whistlestop base in Lennox Street nine weeks ago, when she cheerily blew her whistle off on a run to Maryborough West.

With COVID-19 restrictions tightened, the Whistlestop crew took the opportunity to completely strip down the iconic engine as well as repairing the whistle.

Whistlestop president Warren McPherson said the volunteers repaired "little niggly things".

"Robert Olds has done a fantastic job in repairing and replacing fittings to fix simple things like little leaks where the water comes into the boiler. The original fittings were steel and some rust had set in after 21 years.

"Now were have replaced bits with stainless steel and brass. It will be expensive but she will be good now for another 40 years."

Mr McPherson said the Mary Ann trial run to Maryborough West was planned to give volunteers experience with the new fittings and to allow practical training in QR procedures for new Whistlestop members.

"Even driving and firing the engine will be completely different with the new materials."

He hopes Mary Ann's trial run can be rescheduled for next Thursday ahead of her expected return to public rides in Queen's Park and Macalister Street on August 6.