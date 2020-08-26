Why M’boro dad loves bringing food to your door

Steve Dunning is one of the first UberEats drivers in Hervey Bay

AFTER selling all their belongings, Steve Dunning, with his wife and daughter, left Tasmania, planning to travel around Australia.

The family barely made it to the mainland before the pandemic hit.

In March, the trio headed to sunny Queensland to ‘bunker down’.

They spent some time on the Sunshine Coast before moving on to Maryborough almost two months ago and finding a rental home.

The next challenge hit the family when professional driver Steve struggled to find work in the area.

The 48-year-old said he had always worked driving trucks or taxis and thought he would be able to find something in the region.

Seeing an ad for UberEats on Seek turned things around and now Steve has spent the last week exploring Hervey Bay, delivering meals.

“I had applied for a lot of jobs but they were all filled up with people who had lost their job because of COVID so there weren’t many options,” he said.

“I noticed they were launching UberEats, I signed up and it has been great.

“It is a little bit of an effort to get started with the paper work but it is easy after that.”

Steve said he recommended it to anyone else who was between jobs.

“As an income you can make a small living,” he said.

“It is especially great for kids who are looking to get a start in the workforce and make some money.”

The Maryborough man said an added benefit of driving for UberEats was you could do it with an older model car.

“All you need is a good reliable vehicle, I dive a 2004 model car,” he said.

“When Uber came out you had to have a newer car but with UberEats it doesn’t matter.”

Steve said he thought the launch had been good for the community.

He was excited to see so many small, local restaurants supported, particularly during difficult times.

“I think it is great you can jump online and order even when you are sick or unwell because you can’t run around the streets like that at the moment,” he said.

“It is also convenient because you can order from three different places and make the whole family happy without leaving the house.”