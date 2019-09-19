Why M'boro is redheads and shoulders above the rest

REDHEAD RALLY: Maureen Murphy showing off her natural ginger locks at the launch of Maryborough's Festival of Redheads campaign.

THERE aren't too many places in the world where a bid to host a festival of redheads is front page news.

But when it comes to rallying community support around quirky events, there really is something about Mary.

Plenty of Australian towns host unique festivals or have a left-of-centre claim to fame.

Few can match Maryborough, however, on the sheer scale of events, and the groundswell of support.

Where else could Mary Poppins fans, steampunk enthusiasts, superhero characters and costume-clad pub-patrons take over a city, all in the one year?

The Festival of Redheads would be yet another feather in Maryborough's eccentric, plumage-filled cap.

Much like the Mary Poppins Festival and SteamFesta, this event idea draws on the city's rich heritage and finds yet another captivating era of its history to explore.

Finding its inspiration in the Heritage City's history of Scandinavian immigration is inspired.

Here at the Chronicle, we proudly support the bid to make the Festival of Redheads idea a reality.

Show your support by voting before September 29 at wotif.com/festival/redheads.