Why meditation is replacing detention: opinion

MEDITATION in the place of school detention may seem like a foreign concept, but it has been adopted in a number of countries around the world, and proven successful.

In these schools, kids who misbehave are encouraged to sit in a room and practise breathing or meditation, which helps them to settle and calm down.

They are then asked to talk through what happened.

It has reduced suspension rates, significantly increased attendance rates and it's praised among participants.

Many of us would have been ordered to detention after misbehaving or as an accomplice to frowned-upon behaviour at some point in our earlier schooling years.

Some of us would have found ourselves innocently in situations that we didn't deem fair to be punished for like being provoked or bullied into a reaction that then led to detention.

We've been conditioned to believe children who do the wrong thing must be punished accordingly.

How often do minor offenders, whether in the schoolyard, or in life, really learn their lesson after being punished proportionate to the crime they've committed?

Most re-offend after "appropriate punishment" and few are reintegrated back into society donning the "law-abiding citizen" badge.

So if it doesn't seem to do the trick after school, why would it during our earlier years?

Could it be time to adopt new ways of thinking with the aim to nurture our youth at the earliest stages of their lives instead of instilling fear into the minds of children who know they will be punished if they step out of line.

Meditation has never proved harmful nor fraught with perilous side-effects to be avoided at all costs.

It's an ancient practise renowned for its power to calm the mind and dissolve unnecessary thoughts and emotions, which, it has been said, causes most "misbehaviour".

