Massive football fan ‘Catman’ is retiring

Trolls have forced the Geelong superfan to retire his colourful persona — but “Catman” has also hinted at a falling-out.

Colourful Cats footy fan Troy "Catman" West has hung up his make-up and his blue and white costumes, citing online hate as one of the factors for his decision.

West posted a "public statement" on social media confirming he was "severing all ties with the Geelong cheer squad and Geelong Football Club", hinting at a falling-out.

West - the son of 1961 Carji Greeves medallist and 1963 Geelong premiership player Roy West - never had an official role at the Cats, but was well known for his lavish costumes and vocal presence at games.

He was often asked to pose for photos with fellow footy fans and his face was regularly shown on the TV coverage of Cats games. But he no longer plans to attend games as Catman.

"I will still come to the footy but only as a general member," he said.

Geelong fan Troy 'Catman' West at home in his cat room. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

In his statement on Facebook, West conceded the high public profile of his Catman persona had attracted unwanted attention and affected his mental health.

"I need to take control of the Catman persona that I've worked hard to create. I'm an openly gay, confident, loud, abrasive, energetic, creative, colourful and popular person and that sometimes isn't what some sections of the community like," he wrote.

"With fame within the AFL community, there are drawbacks. There's another side of life. There's the constant online hate on footy forums. It's not fun when a video of me goes viral, and I read through 20,000 comments of absolute hate, abuse, homophobia, discrimination and the worst things imaginable you can say to people.

West said the dramas had made him angry and bitter, and conceded he had responded to others with inflammatory comments on social media.

Cheer squad identities Joffa and Catman face off. Picture: David Caird

"I do respond with aggression and say some things in response as I struggle to ignore things. I just don't get why people can hate me so much when they don't know me."

After issuing his 1100-word statement, West asked for privacy, saying he would continue to support the Cats and wished the club's cheer squad well, but did not want to discuss the matter further.

"There just isn't room in this day and age for an outrageous colourful gay man with a big witty mouth. I'm old school. I'm not politically correct. I wasn't brought up that way," he wrote.

"I struggle to adapt to the new cancel culture that's insidiously infiltrated society. There are just too many people out to get me. I no longer wish to be under such scrutiny."

He closed with: "Just give me a few weeks to process the fallout from this and then start messaging me to check on me or chat. I'm fine. I'm strong and resilient. I am Catman, hear me roar".

