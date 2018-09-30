Why Melbourne will break a near three-decade record

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cooper Cronk leaves speaks to the media with his arm in a sling during a Sydney Roosters NRL media opportunity at the Sydney Cricket Ground on September 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cooper Cronk leaves speaks to the media with his arm in a sling during a Sydney Roosters NRL media opportunity at the Sydney Cricket Ground on September 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) Matt King

OPINION: A hugely successful #FreeBilly campaign, a seemingly serious shoulder injury to Sydney Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk and a slew of experienced finals campaigners almost makes the Melbourne Storm unbackable favourites to be the first back-to-back NRL premiers since the Broncos of 1992-93.

Both the Storm and Roosters will take exceptionally strong squads into the grand final. Even if they're forced to play without Cronk, the Roosters have enough class, points, and defence to find a way past the defending premiers.

The defence is key.

The teams boast incredibly similar attacking and defensive stats. After 24 games, the Roosters scored six more points than their southern counterparts, and conceded two fewer points.

In the one clash between the two powerhouses this season, the Storm won a thrilling Adelaide Oval clash by just one point, when captain Cameron Smith slotted a field goal in the 78th minute.

A grand final is a completely game to any played during the regular season - any person who has played any sport at any level would tell you that.

There's a lot more pressure.

It is not about an overall picture, there is no other game to make up for mistakes, and there is no forgiveness. All fans will remember is what happens in that 80 minute period (plus extra time if its required), and that's where the loss of Cronk will be most felt.

The Storm have a side dotted with former Origin winners and NRL premiers in key positions. Think Smith, Billy Slater and Will Chambers.

The Roosters have similar in James Tedesco, Luke Keary and Boyd Cordner, but Cronk - an incredible halfback who has done it all before - is the key that makes every part of the Roosters machine work.

TIP: Storm by four, Slater for the Clive Churchill Medal.