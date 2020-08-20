Why mental health message means so much to mates

President of Fraser Coast Mates Darren Bosley with the Fraser Coast Mates Little Black Book containing mental health resources. Photo: Stuart Fast

WHEN a group of Fraser Coast businessmen lost a friend without warning, they knew it was time to start talking.

A year later, Darren Bosley along with the Hervey Bay business community, set up Fraser Coast Mates which promotes awareness around mental health and suicide prevention.

Work goes into the message all year round but the group's annual golf day has become a staple on the region's social calendar.

Mr Bosley said the golf course provided a space free-from-distraction to talk openly with fellow players.

"More often than not, you're going to come off the course knowing that little bit more about the people you played with," he said

"Eventually they talk about themselves and their lives at the time."

"It's truly a social game."

Mr Bosley said society was becoming better at encouraging people to open up, but the process was still very difficult for some.

I a year like no other, he said mental health support was much-needed as the community continued to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

He said social interactions allowed important mental health conversations to take place so people had the opportunity to speak up.

"Isolation and mental health don't go together," Mr Bosley said.

Fraser Coast Mates Little Black Book will be available at the annual golf day and contains resources to help people to look after their mental health and stay active.

Fraser Coast Mates annual golf day will be held on November 6 at Hervey Bay Golf Club.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.