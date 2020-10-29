Menu
73-year-old Million Dollar Mowerman Claude Harvey is a Super Hero for Bravehearts and child protection. Having pushed his mower across thousands of kilometres throughout QLD, NSW, VIC, TAS and WA to raise vital funds and awareness.
Education

Why million-dollar mower man is stopping in at Bay school

Carlie Walker
29th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
A HERVEY Bay school is supporting a million-dollar mower man in his efforts to raise funds for children's charity, Bravehearts.

Carinity Education Glendyne will welcome Claude 'The Mower Man' Harvey to their school grounds on Friday.

It will be he latest stop on a 30-day trek from Sunshine Coast to Wide Bay.

Over the past 14 years, Claude has raised $1.6 million for the Australian child protection organisation, which works to prevent child sexual assault, by pushing his lawnmower around the country.

The 76-year-old grandfather of six has spent almost two decades walking his trusty mower across Australia to fundraise, first for the Gold Coast Project for Homeless Youth in 2000.

It was after child protection organisation Bravehearts visited his granddaughter's school in 2008 he decided to start pushing the mower for them.

He has raised more than $1 million for the organisation.

Bravehearts, based on the Gold Coast, is Australia's leading child protection organisation, founded more than 20 years ago to help those affected by child sexual assault.

