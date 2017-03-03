33°
News

Why most Fraser Coast residents won't die a good death

Sherele Moody
| 3rd Mar 2017 9:21 AM Updated: 9:21 AM
John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes.
John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT 35 years old, the last thing John Grayson should be thinking about is death, yet it is rarely far from his thoughts.

"I want to go when living becomes more painful than dying," said the former physics student who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in November, 2014.

"I'd like the choice to have euthanasia, for my doctor to give me the medicine and for my family to be with me when I go."

Surgeons cannot remove all of the cancer from Mr Grayson's head and chemotherapy is out of the question because of medical allergies.

With almost half of the five years he was given to live already gone, it's only natural that Mr Grayson often considers the "end game".

"I know what the likely end game is for me - it's paralysis, cognitive impairment, severe pain and loss of mental capacity where I'll be in a dementia-like state," he said.

"When I get to the state where living becomes worse than dying and there's no medical option to improve my life, then that's when I will choose to die.

"I plan on having a wake but I don't want it to be jovial.　

"I want it to be a remembrance of me with lots of the things I enjoy.

"Death doesn't scare me at all - my non-existence post-death scares me no more than my pre-existence before birth."

While Mr Grayson is certain he will die a "good death", most of us will miss out on the opportunity to die on our own terms.

The Grattan Institute's Dying Well report shows 70% of Australians want to die at home but only a small number will actually get the chance.

In the Fraser Coast for example, there were 5632 deaths from 2010-2015, but the Dying Well report shows only 14% - or 788 - of those people would have died surrounded by their own four walls.

According to the Grattan research, 54% - or 3041 - of our region's residents probably died in hospitals and 32% - or 1802 - most likely died in the region's nursing and aged care facilities.

Deaths in the Fraser Coast are expected to double in the next 25 years as our population ages.

This is why medical experts would like to see more investment in at-home palliative care support that costs a fraction of residential care and hospital deaths.

Professor Hal Swerissen, who co-authored the Dying Well report, said the cost of care for the last year of life spent in nursing homes was $45,000; average cost of dying in hospital for those aged over 50 was $19,000; and the cost of community-based palliative care for the last three months of life is about $6000.

The Queensland Government's 2015-16 allocated $87m across the state's 16 hospital and health services, a further $1.88 million over three years went to the palliative care helpline Palassist; and $5.5m - over seven years - went to the state's pediatric hospice, Hummingbird House.

The Department of Health also contributes to Queensland's eight hospices.

Prof Swerissen said increasing in-home end-of-life support meant more people would have the death they wanted.

He said the formula for a good death was simple - dignity, choice, privacy and support.

"Good deaths are where people can have control over where they die, the care that they get and who they are supported by and that they get their symptoms well managed," he said.

"People also say that they would like to have the opportunity to say goodbye to people and to settle their relationships as well as put their affairs in order.

"People often will talk about having a friendly environment where they're comfortable and which is familiar to them."

Health Minister Cameron Dick said the state's regional hospital and health services were best placed to determine how their share of the palliative care funding was spent.

"It is important that decisions regarding models of care and distribution of funding are made by local clinicians - and administrators ensure services best address the needs of their community," Mr Dick said.

"Non-government organisations are also funded by either the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services or the Commonwealth Department of Health to deliver community-based services." 　

 

PROFESSIONAL ASSESSMENT: Dr Shaun Rudd says funding should be provided to help more Fraser Coast residents die at home.
PROFESSIONAL ASSESSMENT: Dr Shaun Rudd says funding should be provided to help more Fraser Coast residents die at home. Robyne Cuerel

Home is where the heart is

IN A perfect world, all of Dr Shaun Rudd's patients would have the choice of dying at home.

While Fraser Coast residents can access specialist inpatient and community palliative care services, Dr Rudd said the region needed more resources to help people die in a familiar setting.

"The main problem we have - and everybody has everywhere - is that there just isn't enough resources to support people staying at home for as long as they can," the Australian Medical Association Queensland president said.

"We know that the great majority of people want to die at home instead of going into hospital or a nursing home.

"Being at home is certainly a much better place to die - it's the place where they should be able to spend their last days or weeks.

"The only problem is that a lot of people do end up in hospital because of resourcing or the family finds they can't actually cope."

Dr Rudd said it was important for people to document their end-of-life choices and discuss them with relatives before they experienced medical complications that rendered them voiceless.

"This is a conversation that you should have long before you get to the point of dying," Dr Rudd said.

"We have advanced care directives and these allow the person, when they're well, to put down what they want.

"Most people have exactly the same wants and that is 'Just treat me and keep me comfortable'.

"They don't want lots of medical investigations and treatments; they just want to be kept comfortable.

"Letting your family know this is important because family members prefer not to have to make these decisions, they prefer for their loved ones to make the decisions themselves."

 

Palliative Care Australia researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so.
Palliative Care Australia researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so. Max Fleet BUN160215CEM1

Talking about death will not kill you

TALKING about dying won't kill you but it will make your death a lot less stressful for and your loved ones.

Palliative Care Australia CEO Liz Callaghan hopes local residents will take this message on board after the organisation's researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so.

PCA's online "discussion starter", dyingtotalk.org.au, will help get the words flowing but there are a few more steps you need to take if you want all of your wishes met.

All adults, regardless of age, should complete an advanced care plan - or living will.

The advanced care plan lists the person you want to make decisions on your behalf and it will also guide doctors as to whether or not they should continue life-prolonging interventions or to allow you to die naturally.

You may also complete an enduring power of attorney that allows someone you trust to take care of financial and property matters when you cannot make those decisions.

Advanced care plan and enduring guardianship forms can be downloaded from www. advancecareplanning.org.au.

Once you've got your end- of-life decisions on paper, it's a good idea to start thinking about what happens after you die.

Of course you will need a will to ensure your decisions about care of children and/or property dispersal are taken care of.

You can ask a lawyer to complete your will or you can do it yourself.

Consumer group Choice has road-tested five cheap will kits and the reviews can be found at www.choice.com.au/ money/financial-planning- and-investing/financial- planning/articles/will-kit- reviews.

Funerals can cost $4000 to $15,000.

Your beneficiaries may use your superannuation payout to cover your funeral expenses, you can pay for your funeral in advance or you can invest in funeral bonds.

There is also the option of funeral insurance but the Australian Securities and Investment Commission warns premiums may become unaffordable as you age and there is a chance you will pay more in insurance than the actual funeral costs.

Details: Moneysmart.gov .au/life-events-and-you/ over-55s/paying-for-your- funeral.

Memorable ways to keep their memories alive

 

Montville glass artist Tina Cooper with one of her "Forever Yours" Memorial Orbs. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily
Montville glass artist Tina Cooper with one of her "Forever Yours" Memorial Orbs. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily Darryn Smith

MEMORIAL ORBS: Queensland artist Tina Cooper uses her glass-blowing skills to encapsulate human ashes into round or teardrop shaped distinctive orbs and urns with intricate and beautiful patterns.　 For more information, visit www.tinacooper.com.

ASHKEEPERS: Ceramic sculptor Ashley Fiona creates works of art for your loved one's ashes. Working from her Port Stephens studio, Ashley describes her delicate spherical Ashkeepers as "vessels of purpose" that are designed to be "handled" rather than forgotten. "Once inverted, the lid creates a special candle holder for times of remembrance," she writes on www.ashleyfiona.com.

UPRIGHT BURIAL: Upright burials are considered to be better for the environment than normal burials. To be buried standing up, the body is frozen, placed into a biodegradable bag and then slipped into a vertical hole. The only upright burial cemetery is in south-west Victoria but the company behind the concept hopes the idea will catch on nation-wide. For more details visit　 www.uprightburials.com.au.

 

TRU1711 page 48 Bios Urns
TRU1711 page 48 Bios Urns Bios Urns

ASHES TO TREES: A company called Urna Bios creates biodegradable urns that turns human ashes into trees. After you die, your ashes are placed in the cylindrical urn that contains a tree seed. The urn is buried and as it breaks down a new tree emerges. The company offers a range of tree varieties. For more details visit www.urnabios.com.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  advanced care plan death dr kenneth marr dying well report enduring guardianship funeral general-seniors-news grattan institute health john grayson liz callaghan mortality northern nsw local health district nsw government palliative care palliative care australia professor hal swerissen

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Why most Fraser Coast residents won't die a good death

Why most Fraser Coast residents won't die a good death

About 5632 Fraser Coast residents died between 2010-2015, but research shows only 14% - or 788- of those people would have passed away at home

Bruce's ultimatum: 'Give Howard their police car'

A 492 petition was tabled in Parliament.

Woman accused of using dying man's bank card faces court

ACCUSED: Shannon Rosina Tubb, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with stealing and using a dying man's credit card.

Tubb pleaded guilty to two out of the 10 charges she is facing.

One hurt after two-vehicle crash at notorious intersection

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

QAS received the call at 12.02pm on Friday.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Don't expect Meg Ryan to ever break bread with ex-boyfriend John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Beachfront Luxury Living

3 Volute Way, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from ... Auction in...

This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from water. Unobstructed views of the beach Best position in town All offers presented prior to...

Lakeside Block 721m2

17 Sirenia Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views ... Auction in...

Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views from the front , ideal location in a quiet area and an easy walk to the...

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

OWNER COMMITTED TO SELL

54 Kookaburra Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

TAP THOSE SHOES TOGETHER THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME EXCEPTIONAL PRESENTATION FAMILY HOME virtually ready to move into. 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home + solar + side...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!