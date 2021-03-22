Why MP was willing to cross floor on veteran suicide

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien was willing to do anything, even if it meant going against his own party, to get a royal commission into veteran suicide over the line.

The revelation came as he joined many of the nation's leaders in making an emotive speech in federal parliament on Monday as the Labor-led motion to establish the royal commission was debated in the House of Representatives.

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Monday that the motion would be supported, Mr O'Brien revealed his mind was already made up before the PM's announcement.

He told parliament he informed the Prime Minister's office last week that his position had changed and he was prepared to cross the floor in support of the motion if need be.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison walks past the member for White Bay Llew O'Brien during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) FILE

Mr O'Brien, who has been prepared to go rogue in the past on various issues including on the banking royal commission, integrity commission and firm belief the Bruce Highway bypass at Tiaro should be four lanes instead of two, said it "shouldn't be so hard to do the glaringly obvious right thing".

The former police officer and first responder said while he hadn't had the same experience as some of his veteran colleagues, he did have an understanding of PTSD and suicide.

Former police officer and now Federal MP for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien who has battled the demons of PTSD from his career as a Traffic Accident Investigator in the Queensland Police. Picture Supplied

He described the lead up to suicide as a "living nightmare" for the person who was suffering and an "ongoing nightmare" for the devastated family they left behind.

He said the statistics, which showed discharged veterans were twice as likely to take their own life, "speak for themselves" and the people suffering in our communities right now needed leaders to act quickly.

While the terms of reference for the proposed royal commission were yet to be made clear, Mr O'Brien said he couldn't understand why simple things he had long been raising, including the disparity in pay between occupational therapists who treated veterans and those who worked under the NDIS, seemed to have "fallen on deaf ears".

He said those things could be acted on now as Australians had "entered into a covenant" with our veterans to provide the "highest level of support" for those who gave the "highest level of service to the nation".

Referring to former Hervey Bay war hero, Lieutenant Colonel Harry Smith, who led allied forces in the Battle of Long Tan, Mr O'Brien said some of the most significant contributions he made were post his military service as he continued to fight for the needs of veterans.

Long Tan Veteran Major Harry Smith at Remembrance Day commemorations at Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

He also applauded the efforts of retired commander and special forces soldier Heston Russell who has been a tireless advocate for his veteran community.

Looking up into the gallery to address Julie-Ann Finney, the mother of former naval petty officer Dave who took his own life after being medically discharged with post-traumatic stress disorder, Mr O'Brien spoke of the meeting they recently had in the office of Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA NewsWire Photos MARCH 22, 2021: The mother of Dave Finney, Julie-Ann Finney with former Special Force Officer Heston Russell. Australian veterans gather outside Parliament House in Canberra to petition for a royal commission into suicides among veterans and defence personnel. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

"You showed me a photo of your beautiful son … I told you I would do my best," he said

"And I give you my pledge that I will continue to do my best until this matter is complete."

For urgent support, contact Open Arms - Veterans & Families Counselling on 1800 011 046; ADF Mental Health All-hours Support Line on 1800 628 036 and Lifeline Australia 24 hours on 13 11 14.