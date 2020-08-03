Why new blood is needed to keep engine boiling

Whistlestop president Warren McPherson (right) on the Mary Ann engine with new driver Leigh Eastwood, about the leave Macalister St on a trial run with the rest of the committee

MARY ANN was almost busting her boiler to get back on the track on Thursday after a 10-week layoff.

New driver Leigh Eastwood made quick adjustments to pressures as the famous little engine steamed along the Queen's Park railway line after her Covid-19 break.

Mary Ann was given an overhaul, with delicately crafted fittings replaced or adjusted, after blowing her whistle off on her 21st birthday run at the start of the pandemic lockdown.

The Whistlestop committee and Olds Engineering replaced rust-prone steel with stainless steel and brass connections and they worked a treat in building up steam, so much so that driving the iconic engine is - as expected - a little different for her handlers.

Bob Webley and assistant driver Val McIntosh remove excess gravel from the platform at Macalister St as the Mary Ann puffs at ease.

After a couple of runs along Kent Street from the Macalister Street station, she whistled her way on a return run to the west of Maryborough and was declared in fine form, primed for her first runs with passengers this Thursday, August 6.

Now she wouldn't mind a few supplements to her crew.

Training new passenger attendants, assistant drivers and drivers is a costly business but president Warren McPherson said new blood was needed to bolster the ageing crew.

"I'm 74 and I'm one of the babies," he smiled. "We have a few members who are younger and one who is still at school but most of us are retired."

Mr McPherson said no previous experience was necessary before taking courses to gain the qualifications needed to climb on board the Mary Ann as part of the crew.

"I was a builder. We have crew from various backgrounds. Only two of our members are ex-QR."

Even training to be a passenger attendant involves knowledge of rail procedures, such as learning routines for being a track lookout when Mary Ann chuffs backwards on the track. High risk work licences, reciprocating steam engine certificates and up to a year of study and exams take the cost of becoming a driver up to about $1500.

"All the crew needs a medical every two years and if you are over 65 it's every year. That's $110. The $5 we get per passenger doesn't go far," said Mr McPherson.

For some, the interest in trains and engines dates back to childhood. Mr Eastwood grinned at the Mary Ann's controls when asked if he played with trains when he was a kid.

"Sure did. Still do." He has a baby Mary Ann at home - the Lady Ann, a working steam engine only 32cm long, powered by gas.

With social distancing measures in place - families and passengers from one bus can sit together but otherwise the 1.5m apart rule applies - the Mary Ann will take rides again each Thursday in Queen's Park.

On August 30 she will return for the monthly Sunday in the Park, where her whistle will punctuate the little toots from the MELSA scale models circling on their track beside the band playing in the rotunda.