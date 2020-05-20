Newsagent rejected $17m winner

The lucky winner was confused why the newsagency couldn’t pay his winnings until he comprehended the staggering figure he had won.

When a man from Sydney's west was told by his local newsagent today his lottery ticket couldn't be paid out over the counter he was confused until he realised they didn't have $16.9 million in the till, meaning he had won the entire first division prize.

Later in the morning he was left speechless when a spokesperson from The Lott confirmed he was the big winner from Tuesday night's Oz Lotto draw.

"That's almost $17 million! It's unbelievable," the man from Parramatta said.

"I checked my ticket at the newsagency this morning and I was told they couldn't pay out the prize.

"That's when we realised I was last night's winner.

"I went blank. I couldn't think at all. It's a blessing from the heavens above."

The massive prize was the first prize one winning ticket sold at the Toongabbie Newsagency, its owner Robert Chong said.

"We're so excited for our customer," he said. "What an incredible prize for him!"

The win was Toongabbie Newsagency’s first division one claim for the year.

In March, a man from the Port Macquarie region was reduced to tears when he pocketed $80 million Powerball jackpot when he detailed the impact the ongoing drought and devastating bushfires had had on him and his family.

"This is huge for my family," he said. "We've been through a rough trot. We've been battling the drought for years and were affected by the bushfires earlier this year.

"With so much going on in the world right now. I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed!"

He said the strict social distancing measures wouldn't dampen his celebrations.

"Actually, I've been socially isolating since I retired so I'm pretty good at it," the New South Welshmen said.

No Australian had ever won an $80 million Powerball prize before, with previous jackpots of this prize being shared.

In 2019, there were 14 Powerball winners who pocketed a combined $541 million, The Lott's Lauren Cooney said.

"These wins were spread across Australia with New South Wales enjoying five, Queensland four, Victoria three and South Australia two," she said.

"Who knows where our next Powerball division one win will land. Perhaps we'll find out (Friday) night."

Originally published as Why newsagent rejected $17m winner