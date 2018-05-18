Why North Burnett man is suing RSPCA

Byrnestown man Andrew Taylor is suing the RSPCA after an animal cruelty conviction against him regarding the horse Candy were overturned on appeal.

Byrnestown man Andrew Taylor is suing the RSPCA after an animal cruelty conviction against him regarding the horse Candy were overturned on appeal. RSPCA

A NORTH Burnett man is suing the RSPCA for $345,000 after he successfully overturned animal cruelty charges.

Byrnestown man Andrew Taylor was originally fined and placed on five years probation in 2016 for his role in the alleged mistreatment of his partner's horse Candy.

But Mr Taylor successfully appealed his conviction in the Brisbane District Court, arguing he was not responsible for the horse's care at the time.

According to court documents, Mr Taylor is claiming $345,381.65 from the RSPCA for malicious prosecution including $70,000 in damages and $270,000 in lost wages.

The RSCPA has lodged a notice of intention to defend.

According to the new court documents filed by Mr Taylor, RSPCA officer Penelope Flaherty attended Mr Taylor's property to examine a 17-year-old creamy palomino mare named Candy who had the hoof condition laminitis.

During the inspection Mr Taylor claims he told Ms Flaherty he was not responsible for the horse.

Despite this he was charged and prosecuted for mistreatment of the horse and the RSPCA released a media release about the charges.

After an appeal the case was sent back to the Gayndah Magistrates Court where the RSPCA dropped the charges.

At a later inspection, Candy had to be put down after being found dehydrated and unable to stand.

Mr Taylor's court documents state the RSPCA's decision to release a statement on charging Mr Taylor led to him being "shamed” and losing work.

"As a result of the publication of the prosecution by press release and provision of information to the media, (Mr Taylor) has been publicly shamed and humiliated,” the documents said.

"As a result of the prosecution and publication of the same, resulting in the public shaming and humiliation of (Mr Taylor), (he) lost two trucking contracts.”

The court files show Mr Taylor had expected 18 weeks' work trucking loads from Brisbane to Melbourne and back for which he would have received $270,000.

But he claims did not receive the contracts because of the publication of the charges. -NewsRegional