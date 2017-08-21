Why not many places compare to the Fraser Coast: Opinion

I HAVE written many opinion pieces on the different communities I have lived in and experienced across Queensland, but rarely have any of the communities possessed the same spirit as the Fraser Coast.

From about May onwards the Fraser Coast calendar is jam packed full of events, each of them unique in their own way.

The Whale Parade is no different.

A massive congratulations needs to go out to the people who made the parade possible - from the volunteers organising it to the people who put the floats together.

No doubt some expletives would have been used by those setting up their floats in the wild winds on Saturday, but the end result was definitely worth it.

It is great when there's an exciting event on, but

Seeing thousands of people lined up along the esplanade to see who had the loudest or brightest float shows what great community spirit we have here in this region.