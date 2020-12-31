Why patient has nothing but praise for local Hospital workers

Hervey Bay man Dave Fryer thanked staff at Hervey Bay Hospital for their professionalism and kindness before, during and after his treatment for bowel cancer.

Hervey Bay man Dave Fryer thanked staff at Hervey Bay Hospital for their professionalism and kindness before, during and after his treatment for bowel cancer.

Despite claims hospital workers are overworked and at burnout level, a Hervey Bay man has praised the staff for their kindness during his bout with cancer.

Dave Fryer was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November and within a month he was admitted for surgery.

The local of 31 years underwent a hemicolectomy operation at Hervey Bay Hospital, as well as had his appendix and lymph nodes removed.

Mr Fryer, a well known photographer in the community who shares his snaps on social media community boards, said the team were “amazing”.

It comes as claims from a local Together Union survey and Working for Queensland survey points to the need for better resourcing within the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

“I was very nervous before my operation, but the team of nurses, anaesthetist and doctors helped to put my mind at ease,” he said.

“The treatment I received from the doctors and nurses was second to none.

“All of them were very professional throughout my five night stay and looked after all of my health needs as required.”

Together Union lead organiser Allison Finley-Bisset believed that the hospitals in Maryborough and Hervey Bay were managing to meet community expectations through sheer determination of the staff.

Mr Fryer said the medical staff weren’t the only ones to do their jobs well, but also the domestic support staff, cleaners and kitchen workers.

“They all had a smile on their face and had a quick passing chat with me while doing their jobs, which I liked,” he said.

“I have heard lots of people moan about the meals (but I) found myself looking forward to mealtimes.”

Mr Fryer said his only complaint was about the WI-FI connection.

His treatment at the hospital will continue for most of 2021.

A WBHHS spokeswoman told the Chronicle earlier that providing high-quality care for patients and safe and healthy workplaces for staff were their top priorities.

She said information provided from internal surveys has helped them to implement a range of action plans.

The spokeswoman also said they have implemented a Health System Sustainability Program, which enables them to look at what they could be doing better.

“ … including a range of initiatives to reduce activity demand on the hospital system, improve patient flow and earlier discharges.”